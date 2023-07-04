Polis vetoes bill giving governments 'right of first refusal' to buy apartments

Critics feared it would distort and disrupt the multi-housing market, while supporters said it would have been another tool for creating affordable housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would given local governments the right to first buy apartment complexes, among a slew of legislation that supporters said would provide long-term, affordable housing in Colorado.

The bill sought to create a "right of first refusal" — meaning a property owner can only sell an apartment complex, for example, if the municipality or county where it is located refuses to purchase it first.

>Video above from April: Colorado has 29 affordable homes available for every 100 extremely low-income households, report says.

Under the measure, local governments would match offers on apartment buildings in hopes they'd turn those units into affordable housing.

Critics feared it would distort and disrupt the multifamily housing market, while supporters said it's another tool in not only creating affordable housing, but also in preventing the loss of such units.

Mike Kopp, president and CEO of the business group Colorado Concern, said its enactment would have "dramatically hurt investment in Colorado's multi-family housing market, ultimately limiting supply, the key driver of lowering prices."

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.