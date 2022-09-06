Polis vetoes bill requiring commercial, multifamily buildings to have electric car charging stations

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has stated he wants 1 million electric vehicles on Colorado's roadways by 2030.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis added another veto to his 2022 list, turning down a bill that would have required certain commercial buildings and multifamily residences to include electric vehicle charging stations, depending on the building's size.

House Bill 1218 would have applied to new high-occupancy buildings, as well as to renovation of 50% or more of an existing high-occupancy building.

In his veto letter, Polis wrote that he fears the bill would result in higher housing costs at a time when Coloradans are struggling to afford them.

HB 1218 also "does not include enough flexibility to adapt to changing infrastructure," the governor wrote.

While installing EV chargers up front can be less expensive over the long run, requiring it would result in higher costs, he said.

"We also need an approach to charging infrastructure that recognizes the different uses and needs of different buildings and communities across the state," he said.

>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

