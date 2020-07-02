COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Donald Trump has formal plans to visit Colorado, as promised.

Trump will be at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Feb. 20, and he will be joined by Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

"Yes, Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more. Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes,” the communications director for Gardner’s Senate campaign told 9NEWS.

The president announced in December that he had plans to visit Colorado “a lot” to campaign with Gardner, who’s up for re-election in 2020.

“We have a great senator in Colorado. We have to get him extended. I’ll be there a lot,” Trump said at a White House summit on childcare and family leave.

According to the event page on Trump’s website, the president's rally will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets to the event are now available online and people can register for them here.

The arena has a capacity of 8,099. There are 153,372 registered Republicans in El Paso County alone.

Colorado’s other senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, is currently running to win the party’s primary and compete against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Quickly after the event announcement, one of Gardner’s top Democratic challengers, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, sent out an email to supporters asking for donations to “fight back” against an attack on his campaign.

