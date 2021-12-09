Biden plans to speak Tuesday at renewable energy lab in Jefferson County

The president is expected to appear at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, where he will talk about clean energy jobs.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — President Joe Biden plans to discuss Colorado's renewable energy economy during an afternoon visit to the state Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's plans tell Colorado Politics.

Biden is expected to appear at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, where the Democrat will talk about clean energy jobs on the last stop of a two-day tour of western states.

It will be Biden's first visit to Colorado since taking office in January.

> Video above: What are the legalities of a vaccine mandate?

On Monday, Biden is scheduled to visit Boise and Sacramento to address wildfire relief. He's also slated to campaign with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach, Calif., on the eve of a recall election aimed at Newsom that concludes Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the president's visit, Biden is expected to be on the ground in Colorado from noon to 5 p.m.

