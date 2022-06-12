After recount, Boebert officially defeats Frisch in CO-3 race

The vote differential in the race was within 0.5% of the winner’s total, so a recount was required under Colorado law.

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has officially won a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After a recount, the Secretary of State's office confirmed Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 546 votes in Colorado 3rd Congressional District.

Results from the secretary of state's office initially showed Boebert won the race by 550 votes. Because the vote differential in the race was within 0.5% of the winner’s total, a recount was required by Colorado law.

Before the recount, Boebert declared victory in the election, and Frisch conceded.

Recounts in Colorado typically don't change the results by much – usually just a few votes. In this case, Boebert lost three votes in the recount and Frisch gained one.

The CO-3 race was the closest congressional race in the country and the only one that hadn't been called before Monday's announcement.

Each of the 27 counties in the district worked with their bipartisan canvass boards to complete a logic and accuracy test on the required tabulation equipment. Following the tests, the counties began recounting all ballots for the race in the same manner as they were processed during the election. That means all of the counties rescaned ballots using tabulation equipment, with the exception of San Juan County, which manually recounted ballots, the secretary of state's office said.

Boebert declared victory on Nov. 17 in a video message.

"My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly," Boebert said on the coming recount. "Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that can affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race."

Frisch said he called Boebert to concede the race on Nov. 18. He said then that it was unlikely a recount would significantly change the results.

"The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small," he said. "It would be disingenuous of us or any other group to raise false hope and continue fundraising for a recount. Colorado elections are safe, accurate and secure."

