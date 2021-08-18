Rep. Lauren Boebert improperly used campaign funds for rent and utilities, FEC filing says

Boebert's spokesperson said the "funds were reimbursed months ago when Rep. Boebert self-reported the error."

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert improperly spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on rent and utilities, but the money has been paid back, her campaign said this week in a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

NBC News reports that last month, the FEC sent a letter to Boebert's campaign treasurer, asking for more information about $6,000 in payments that had been listed in her quarterly filing as a "personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error." The filing said the money had already been paid back.

In a filing this week, the campaign said the money had been sent to a person named John Pacheco at the same address as Boebert's restaurant, Shooters Grill in Rifle.

Boebert communications director Ben Stout told NBC the "funds were reimbursed months ago when Rep. Boebert self-reported the error."

The FEC prohibits using campaign funds for personal expenses. It defines personal use "as any use of funds in a campaign account of a candidate (or former candidate) to fulfill a commitment, obligation or expense of any person that would exist irrespective of the candidate's campaign or responsibilities as a federal officeholder."

