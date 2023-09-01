Democratic Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns on eve of legislative session

The Democrat representing Colorado House District 12 is accused of falsifying her residency for purposes of running for office.

COLORADO, USA — Democratic State Rep. Tracey Bernett, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges alleging she falsified her residency for purposes of running for office, has resigned on the eve of Colorado's 2023 legislative session.

"Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she deems important to those living in House District 12 and the citizens of Colorado," the Stimson LaBranche Hubbard law firm said in a statement Sunday evening announcing Bernett's resignation.

The resignation is effective Monday, the day Colorado's General Assembly convenes for the 2023 legislative session. A spokesman for the House Democratic caucus was not immediately available for comment.

Bernett was originally elected to represent House District 12 in 2020. But when new maps were drawn for the General Assembly by the independent redistricting commission, Bernett's home in Longmont was drawn into House District 19, represented by Republican Rep. Dan Woog of Erie.

