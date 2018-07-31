The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) was on the air in Colorado immediately after the June 26 primary. Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler didn’t have a primary contender, as Democratic nominee Phil Weiser fought off state Rep. Joe Salazar in the most interesting contest of the election year so far.

So the national group that’s known to invest heavily in keeping the state’s top prosecutor a fellow Republican is pumping more money behind the ad “Protect,” touting Brauchler’s prosecutorial prowess.

Colorado Freedom, RAGA’s independent expenditure committee in Colorado, just bought another two weeks of airtime to extend the ad’s exposure in on broadcast channels in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction and on cable and satellite for metro Denver and the rest of the state.

That’s costing RAGA a crisp $235,000 and ups its total investment — still 100 days before the election to just under $535,000.

“George Brauchler is a career prosecutor, an Army colonel and a problem-solver,” Scott Will, RAGA’s executive director, tells Colorado Politics. “He is exactly what Coloradans expect and deserve in their attorney general. We are excited to continue to share with Coloradans why George Brauchler will keep their communities safe.”

