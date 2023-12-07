Republican Barb Kirkmeyer decides against challenging Democrat Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's 8th CD

Colorado won't see a rematch in the new 8th Congressional District in 2024.

DENVER — Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer announced Wednesday that she will not seek a rematch against Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's battleground 8th Congressional District in next year's election.

Instead, Kirkmeyer said she will seek reelection to a second term in the legislature, where the Brighton lawmaker serves on the powerful Joint Budget Committee.

"My passion has always been for Colorado," Kirkmeyer said in a statement. "In 2024, I believe the best way for me to serve our great state is to run for reelection to the state Senate."

"I appreciate the many supporters who have encouraged me to run again for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District," she added. "Being the 2022 Republican nominee for CD 8 was the honor of a lifetime. My decision to instead run for reelection comes after careful consideration and deliberation."

Last year, Kirkmeyer narrowly lost to Caraveo, a former state representative from Thornton, in the evenly divided district, which covers portions of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties, from the suburbs north of Denver to Greeley.

