Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl tests positive for COVID-19

This comes days after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced his positive COVID results.

DENVER — Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be sidelined from campaign events this week, a campaign spokeswoman told Colorado Politics Monday morning.

The University of Colorado regent and the leading Republican challenger to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, is vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, Lexi Swearingen said.

Ganahl won't be attending the candidate forum scheduled Thursday in Fort Lupton, which would have been the first time all the major GOP candidates for governor were to have appeared on stage together. The forum is sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld.

Ganahl and members of her family learned they had the virus over the weekend, her campaign said.

>Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.