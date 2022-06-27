Roe decision rattles ballot chase amid heavy spending by Democrats in Colorado's GOP primaries

While the gist of the decision was leaked months ago, its release Friday puts the issue front-and-center as ballots pour in by Tuesday's 7 p.m. deadline.

DENVER — With only hours to go until votes are counted on Tuesday night, the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade has thrown a late wrinkle into a Colorado primary election dominated by heavy Democratic spending in the state's Republican contests.

As Republican candidates scramble in last-minute get-out-the-vote efforts across the state, differences on abortion policy have taken on a fresh urgency in the wake of the high court's ruling in a Mississippi case. While the gist of the decision was leaked nearly three months ago, its release Friday puts the issue front-and-center as ballots pour in by Tuesday's 7 p.m. deadline.

It's made for a lopsided ballot, with few choices on the Democratic ticket aside from a handful of legislative and congressional contests, though the number of Republicans who have returned ballots only surpassed the number of Democratic voters over the weekend.

Voters in the statewide Republican primary will choose nominees for the U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state. Democratic incumbents in those and other statewide offices aren't facing primaries this year.

Through 11:30 p.m. Sunday, election officials said 687,880 ballots had been received by county clerks, with 333,792 ballots cast in the Republican primary and 302,608 cast in the Democratic one. Another 51,460 ballots filled out by unaffiliated voters were still being processed.

