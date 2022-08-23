WATCH LIVE: RTD announces new transit police chief Tuesday

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will announce and swear in a new Chief of Police and Emergency Management Tuesday.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Union Station in downtown Denver.
RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson, RTD Board Chair and District J Director Vince Buzek and the new RTD police chief are scheduled to speak.
9NEWS is livestreaming the news conference in the video player above.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
RTD announces new transit police chief
