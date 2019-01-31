DENVER — A bill allowing public schools to offer information on the state's "safe haven" law regarding unwanted newborns has won preliminary approval from the Colorado state Senate.

Senate Bill 25 was approved despite having been tangled up in an issue over sex education.

Republican Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker sponsors SB 25, which as introduced would have included information about the safe haven law in the comprehensive sex ed curriculum offered in many of Colorado's public schools.

The safe haven law, in place since 2000, allows a parent of an unwanted newborn 72 hours old or less to relinquish custody of that baby to an employee of a fire station or hospital, with no questions asked and no legal penalty.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2HHY0vt