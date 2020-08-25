Denver voters to decide on sales tax increase to boost homeless housing and services

DENVER, Colorado — In November, Denverites will get to vote on whether to raise the sales tax to pay for homelessness services. City council voted to refer the ballot measure to voters Monday night.
If approved, the city’s sales and use tax would increase by .25% or 2.5 cents on a $10 purchase.
The tax would raise $40 million a year to increase housing options, which homeless advocates say is desperately needed.
It would also boost rental assistance and support services including counseling for people experiencing homelessness.
