Denver hopes to open first sanctioned homeless encampment next month

They're still looking for locations and the frontrunner, the Denver Coliseum parking lot, is now on the back burner.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said it hopes to open its first sanctioned encampment for people experiencing homelessness next month and is still looking for potential locations.

The Denver Coliseum parking lot was being looked at as a potential Safe Outdoor Space but now is on the "back burner" as the city examines other potential sites. They hope to open three sites with about 60 per location.

On July 1, Hancock announced “with some reluctance” his support of the Safe Outdoor Space proposal that was brought forth in April by the Colorado Village Collaborative, which runs the city's “tiny home” village. He asked city council members to submit possible places for temporary campsites in their district.

While there are no specific criteria, they're looking at things like legality, neighborhood impact and flooding potential. Access to services such as utilities and transportation are also factors that are being considered.

Council members suggested the potential locations below.

Michael Strott, a spokesperson for Hancock, said “while council members provided these, in most cases we do not believe they contacted property owners.” DDPHE is in the process of reviewing the suggestions.

Parking lot at 2311 10th Street (Landry's Aquarium)

Parking lot 2401 Alcott Street (Riverside Baptist Church)

4400 Fox Street (Former Denver Post site)

1635 Bryant Street (Broncos parking lot)

Parking lot 799 Logan Street

601 Lincoln (Zeckendorf Park)

Parking lots 1221-1255 Sherman Street

2701 - 2949 Blake Street (Coors Field parking lot)

Parking lots at 720 Park Avenue; 2250 Stout; 2255 California;

Area of National Western Complex that is to be determined

4141 E. 35th Avenue (Park Hill Golf Course)

Bannock Plaza (east side of City and County Building)

61st & Pena (RTD parking lot)