Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will not enter the Democratic Senate primary, she announced on Friday.

Griswold, who took the job in January, said in a statement that she was approached to run and eventually challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for his seat in 2020.

“I knew I needed to take this encouragement seriously and give it real consideration,” she said in the statement. “After some heartfelt deliberation, I have decided that now is not the right for me to run for the Senate.”

Griswold told 9NEWS as recently as Thursday that entering the primary was still a possibility.

“I am considering. I think a lot of work needs to be done in D.C., and I am actively considering,” she told 9NEWS. “I will let you know when I decide.”

A candidate poll in July that was paid for by Griswold supporters put Gardner's potential opponents to the test. Results showed Griswold finished second out of the names polled, finishing behind Andrew Romanoff.

RELATED: Democrat Jena Griswold exploring US Senate bid against Cory Gardner

RELATED: SOS Jena Griswold polled second in a race she's not even running in

Griswold set up an exploratory committee after the poll. The committee raised more than $200,000, according to Friday’s news release.

Griswold defeated incumbent Wayne Williams in the 2018 election.

You can read her entire statement here:

“I was surprised and humbled when Coloradans began to approach me about running for the US Senate. I knew I needed to take this encouragement seriously and give it real consideration. After some heartfelt deliberation, I have decided that now is not the right time for me to run for the Senate. Last year, Coloradans gave me the honor of electing me to serve as their Secretary of State. Together, we’ve already passed bi-partisan reform to shine light on dark money, we’ve made it more accessible for Coloradans to vote, we lead the nation in election security, all of which makes Colorado a national model on democracy. I am moved by the encouragement I have received, and sincerely want to thank everyone for their support. I look forward to continuing to work to ensure that Coloradans have a democracy they can believe in.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Senate race 2020