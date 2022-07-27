Recount will cost Peters, Hanks roughly $256,000 each, Secretary of State says

All five candidates who requested recounts will have to provide certified funds to cover the costs by close of business Thursday.

DENVER — The Secretary of State's office released what it would cost five GOP candidates to obtain machine-tabulated recounts tied to the June 28 primary – and the expenses have gone up.

All the candidates will have to provide certified funds to cover the recount costs by close of business Thursday.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who lost the GOP nod for Secretary of State to former Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, will need to provide certified funds in the amount of $255,912.33.

She and the other four candidates are seeking hand-recounts, which they aren't going to get. The Secretary of State's office told the five candidates the recount would be conducted in the same tabulation methods as the original count, which was done by machine. That election rule has been in place since Scott Gessler served as Secretary of State from 2011 to 2015, according to the elections division.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.