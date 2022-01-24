Secretary of State subpoenas Elbert County clerk over alleged breach of security protocols

GOP Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder wrote in an affidavit: "I made a forensic image of everything on the election service," and saved a copy.

DENVER — Secretary of State Jena Griswold is investigating a second Republican county clerk in Colorado for an alleged breach of security protocols for Dominion Voting System equipment, this time in Elbert County.

Griswold sent a subpoena and election order to Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder, according to a statement Monday from her office.

“My office became aware of a potential breach of election security protocols in Elbert County," Griswold's statement said. The Elbert County clerk "has failed to respond to both an email request and an Election Order requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach. That is why I am now taking further action."

The statement said the Secretary of State's office became aware of the potential security protocol breach from an affidavit Schroeder filed, tied to a November lawsuit he and five other plaintiffs filed in a Denver District Court against the Secretary of State's office over "multiple unfounded election conspiracy theories." The plaintiffs for that lawsuit also include state Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City; Rio Blanco County Commissioners Jeff Rector and Gary Moyer, Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz, and Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell.

Schroeder has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Similar to Mesa County, Elbert County voters overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2020 election. Trump won the county with 7,424 votes to President Joe Biden's 612 votes.