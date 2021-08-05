Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive for COVID

The U.S. senator representing Colorado said he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, and was grateful the vaccine was limiting the impact.

DENVER — United States Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) announced Thursday afternoon he tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator said he tested positive despite being vaccinated, which is known as a breakthrough case.

Hickenlooper's office released the following statement saying he was grateful he symptoms were being limited by the vaccine:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician. I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado. If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait for the virus — get the shot today, and a booster when it’s available too!”

> Video above from January: Hickenlooper sworn in as Colorado U.S. Senator.

Hickenlooper was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3 after beating incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in the November 2020 election.

Previously he served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, and governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019.

The delta variant is causing many of Colorado's breakthrough COVID cases.

State data shows nearly 22% of Colorado's COVID-19 cases in July were break-through cases.

Last week, Aug. 8-14, it's an even higher number – 26% of the COVID cases are break-through cases.

The majority of new COVID cases are unvaccinated people and those account for more than 80% of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in August and July.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Thursday that unvaccinated Coloradoans are about seven time more likely to test positive for COVID compared to vaccinated Coloradans.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.