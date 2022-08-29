Voters in new Senate District 13 will determine Sen. Kevin Priola's recall fate

A week ago, Priola, D-Henderson, announced he was changing parties from Republican to Democrat.

HENDERSON, Colorado — The Secretary of State's office Monday determined that voters in the new Senate District 13 will be allowed to sign recall petitions for state Sen. Kevin Priola.

A week ago, Priola, D-Henderson, announced he was changing parties from Republican to Democrat, blaming, in part, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and calling it the "last straw." He had hoped the event would cause his former party to distance itself from former President Donald Trump, but that never happened, he wrote. He also raised concerns about the GOP's lack of interest in climate change.

Two days after his announcement, Advance Colorado Action announced it would launch a recall of Priola, who has two years left to go on his final Senate term.

One of the questions raised was who would sign recall petitions: voters in Priola's previous Senate District 25, which is based in Adams County from Brighton to the county's eastern boundary, or in the new Senate District 13, which includes Brighton and a small portion of Adams County south of Brighton but is largely based in Weld County, including Greeley.

