Colorado Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert announces resignation

DENVER — Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert announced Monday he will resign his Senate District 30 seat at the end of May. Twenty days after Colorado's legislative session ends, the Douglas County Republican will move to Florida.

Holbert began his legislative career in 2010, when he was elected to represent House District 44. He served four years in the House before being elected to represent Senate District 30. He would have been term-limited at the end of 2022.

Holbert served two years as majority leader, in 2017 and 2018, and has been the Senate's minority leader since the 2019 session.

Currently, Holbert is a member of the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Council. His resignation will not affect the 2022 session but will require Senate Republicans to select a new minority leader for the rest of 2022 to represent the caucus on those committees, which meet off-session.

