Senator says Polis personally profited from legislation he signed and used his office for financial gain, calls for inquiry

Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg called for changes to state law that would require more detailed disclosures of the governor's business interests.

DENVER — A state senator has called for an investigation into whether Gov. Jared Polis personally profited from legislation he signed, including Colorado’s legalized sports books, and whether state agencies have furthered promoted his real estate interests, The Denver Gazette has learned.

In a stinging 6-page letter sent Tuesday to the Legislative Audit Committee of the General Assembly, Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg pointed out a number of Polis’s “real and actual conflicts of interests that are going unchecked and are unaccountable.” He called for changes to state law that would require more detailed disclosures of the governor's business interests.

Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, also said Polis has not fulfilled a campaign promise to place his business interests into a blind trust to avoid the appearance of impropriety or personal gain, as Sen. John Hickenlooper did when he served as governor and Denver’s mayor.

