Independent panel to investigate sexual harassment claims in Colorado Judicial branch

The panel will look into a claim that a woman was awarded a contract with the hope of preventing her from filing a sexual harssament lawsuit.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Supreme Court announced Tuesday they've invited the state's other government branches to select external investigators to independently examine allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination within the judicial branch.

Those investigators will also look into claims that a training services contract was awarded improperly to a former senior administrator, according to the court.

Earlier this month, allegations emerged that former chief of staff Mindy Masias was awarded a training services contract to prevent her from filing a lawsuit revealing incidents of sexual harassment and discrimination inside the department, the court said in a release. The contract was later terminated. The situation is part of a broader investigation being conducted by the Colorado Office of the State Auditor.

Representatives from the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the General Assembly will make up a panel to select the independent investigators.

Once the investigations are complete, a report will be released publicly with the findings and recommendations for improvements and accountability.

Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright, who took over on Jan. 1, will comment further on the independent investigation process during the State of the Judiciary speech on Thursday. The court expects to announce the members of the selection panel by the end of the week.

“We’re disappointed and absolutely heartbroken by this situation, and nobody wants these investigations to go forward more than I do,” said Boatright, who joined the court in 2011 and just became chief.

Boatright has directed that he be notified and receive weekly updates on all future misconduct complaints across the department to ensure each incident is fully investigated and acted on as appropriate without delay.

“The Colorado Judicial Branch has made positive changes over the last few years, but we still have much work to do,” he said. “The people of Colorado deserve a judiciary that they know is being held accountable to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior, regardless of title or position. As Chief Justice, I am personally committed to restoring this public trust.”