WATCH: Hundreds of skateboarders protest in downtown

The unusual sight stopped traffic between the Capitol and the Denver Skate Park about noon Sunday.

DENVER — Here's something you don't see every day: Hundreds of skateboarders (and a few cyclists) riding down through downtown Denver.

It was the Push for Progress rally, in which skateboarders gathered at the state Capitol about noon and rode two miles across downtown to the Denver Skate Park at Commons Park.

The protest was against racism and police brutality, according to a flier for the event, which added "Please bring signs and positivity!"

Danielle Atcheson saw the protesters riding through the intersection of 15th and Lawrence streets, pulled out her phone and took video, which she shared with 9NEWS.

"I don't know how many skateboarders there were, but it took them about five minutes to go by," she wrote in an email.

Her video shows many of the skateboarders holding signs and chanting as they ride past stopped traffic. Cyclists also joined in. Many of the protesters wore masks.

Denver's skateboard protest isn't the first such protest this month. Similar rallies took place in cities including Portland (on June 10), San Francisco (on June 12) and Toronto (on Friday).

Black Lives Matter protests and marches were sparked last month in Denver and nationwide by the in-custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

Denver also saw nighttime riots that included clashes with police and property damage that included vandalism and shattered windows to businesses, statues and government buildings across downtown.

Hundreds of people were arrested in the riots, many for violating the curfew enacted for several days in an attempt to curtail the riots. Earlier this month, the Denver city attorney dismissed 320 of the curfew violation cases.