State legislature's special session to begin Nov. 30

The legislature is tasked with addressing several aspects of COVID-19 relief.

DENVER — A special session of the Colorado General Assembly focused on COVID-19 relief begins on Monday, Nov. 30, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

Earlier this week, Polis and legislative leadership announced they would take up critical legislation that will help Colorado families and small businesses.

“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” Polis said. “We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”

Polis has presented seven areas for the legislature to address:

Small business relief Child care support Housing and direct rental assistance Increasing broadband access Food insecurity Utilities assistance Public health response

“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to help our state recover from this pandemic, but if we don’t act now, more businesses will close and families may lose their homes,” said House Speaker KC Becker (D-Boulder). “Colorado restaurants, families and communities can’t wait any longer for additional federal aid. Our stimulus package will deliver relief for Colorado's restaurants, help parents find safe child care options and provide direct assistance for Coloradans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.