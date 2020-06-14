Community association 'taking steps' to remove Stapleton name from neighborhood

Stapleton's namesake is for a former Denver mayor who had connections to the KKK.

DENVER — The Master Community Association (MCA) announced on Sunday it is taking steps to remove the "Stapleton" name from the community and its operations.

"The current conversation regarding racism and social injustice has increased awareness and education within our community," MCA said in a statement. "It has become more clear that continuing with the current name is hurtful to many residents of all backgrounds and life experiences. As a community that aims to foster inclusivity, diversity and respect, maintaining the current name only serves to divide us."

Stapleton's namesake is for a former Denver mayor who had connections to the KKK. The neighborhood has put the decision to change the name to a vote in the past, but the votes have failed.

Denver Public Schools Board of Education member Tay Anderson is one community leader who has said one of his goals is to change the name of the neighborhood. He tweeted Saturday that protesters would begin marching in the area if Stapleton did not change its name in the next week.

MCA said 11 elected community delegates will meet on Wednesday to begin the process of removing the name.

The renaming process must also include the city and county of Denver and Brookfield, the community's developer, according to MCA.

MCA said the community delegates will vote to recommend the following actions to the board:

Remove the name Stapleton from all branding, marketing and community outreach materials including signage.

Update governing documents to remove the reference to Stapleton as the community name.

Support Stapleton United neighbors efforts to identify a new community name as quickly as possible, while permitting engagement with the community.

Send a resolution to the city and county of Denver and Brookfield requesting the replacement of the Stapleton name with the new community name as the neighborhood identifier.

"It is our hope that by changing the name of the community, we will send a strong message that we are an inclusive neighborhood that does not support racism, hatred or bigotry," the statement reads.