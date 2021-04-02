Kerry Donovan to run against Lauren Boebert for Congressional seat in 2022

Donovan is currently serving her second term in the Colorado State Senate after her reelection in 2018.

COLORADO, USA — State Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) on Thursday announced she will challenge U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert for Colorados's 3rd Congressional District Seat in 2022.

Donovan is serving her second term in the Colorado State Senate after her reelection in 2018.

> Video above: New Colorado congresswoman has history of associating with militias.

"I'm running for Congress because you deserve a congresswoman that cares more about getting results than getting headlines ... real toughness isn't something you wear on your hip it's what you get done for people," said Sen. Donovan in her campaign video.

It’s official! I’m running for Congress against Lauren Boebert.



We need a Congresswoman who understands that real toughness isn’t what you wear on your hip. Real toughness is what you get done for other people.



Watch our launch video & donate here: https://t.co/Gk9B6gIFnI pic.twitter.com/tB7UD6qDLC — Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanCO) February 4, 2021

Boebert's campaign website says, “Heading to Congress to drain the swamp, stand up for our rights, and tell all the left-wing lunatics that we don’t want more government control. We want our freedom!”

In December 2019, fresh into her campaign to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Boebert posed for a photo with a group of gun rights advocates in front of the Colorado state Capitol. Behind her, four men flashed gestures with three fingers, a hand signal associated with the Three Percenters, an extremist militia group.

Congresswoman Boebert's comments and tweets have been the subject of much debate since her tenure began in January. On Jan. 14, the congresswoman tweeted the phrase "I am the militia."

Boebert has reframed the issue by accusing Democrats of finding ways "to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past."

9NEWS reached out to Boebert for comment and will add it to this story when she responds.