DENVER — The United States Supreme Court will review a case involving a Colorado "faithless elector" who voted against Hillary Clinton back in 2016 and was subsequently replaced.

Last August, a U.S. Federal Court of Appeals determined that it's unconstitutional to remove a "faithless elector" for not casting their vote for the presidential candidate that receives the most votes in Colorado.

Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced their decision to review the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in Baca v. Colorado Department of State.

In 2016, one of Colorado's nine electoral college electors cast their vote for a candidate that did not receive the most votes in Colorado. Hillary Clinton won the presidential vote in Colorado, and state law at the time required the nine electoral college electors to cast their vote for the person who wins the popular vote in the state.

Micheal Baca, one of nine electoral college electors, cast his vote for John Kasich. Then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams removed Baca as an elector, discarded his vote and appointed a replacement elector, who then cast their vote for Clinton.

Two other electors, Polly Baca (no relation to Micheal) and Robert Nemanich, intended to also vote for Kasich, but voted for Clinton after seeing what happened to Micheal Baca.

The three sued the state and lost in District Court. That decision was then appealed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals determined that Baca should not have been removed as an elector for casting a vote that wasn't in line with the presidential election outcome.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement on the Supreme Court's decision to review that ruling:

"Unelected and unaccountable presidential electors should not be allowed to decide the presidential election without regard to voters' choices and state law. When Americans vote in the Presidential election, we are exercising our most fundamental right – the right to self-governance. We hope the U.S. Supreme Court will protect the rights of states to enforce their laws and defend the rights of Americans to choose the U.S. President.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also released a statement Friday. It reads:

"I am pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to review the Baca case and determine whether states can bind their presidential electors to the candidate who wins the most votes in the state’s presidential election. Having the U.S. Supreme Court resolve this critical question about the foundation of our democracy before the 2020 election will avoid the uncertainty, chaos, and confusion that would arise in the wake of post-election litigation. As this case proceeds, I will vigorously defend the people of Colorado before the Court and work hard to ensure that the Electoral College ballots of electors reflect the will of voters in Colorado.”

