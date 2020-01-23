FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former U.S. National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice will speak at the Colorado State University (CSU) in February, the school announced Wednesday.

Rice will be the keynote speaker at CSU's Founders Day celebrations on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom.

Rice's conversation with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Tickets are now available online at CSUtix.com. Only clear bags will be allowed into the CSU event.

The February event is part of CSU's 150th-anniversary celebration and part of the Global Engagement Distinguished Speaker lecture series presented by the Office of International Programs and the Provost’s Sesquicentennial Colloquium Series.

“Failure, as I discovered early, is an inevitable result of policymaking," said Rice in her 2019 memoir. "We did fail; we will fail. Our aim must be to minimize the frequency and the prices of failure, while learning from our mistakes — and hopefully not the wrong lessons."

