No TABOR refund is too small to receive a check from Jeffco

Colorado law dictates that extra revenue governments accrue in a year will be refunded to taxpayers.

DENVER — No refund is too small to receive a check from Jefferson County.

The county has begun issuing refunds that are required by TABOR, or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The Colorado law states governments can ask to keep the money, or they have to issue refunds if revenue collected exceeds the TABOR limit. Limits are determined by several factors like the previous year's limit and inflation.

In this case, Jefferson County had $1.5 million in property tax revenue above the limit.

Checks will be equitable, the county said, though amounts will vary.

The average check was for $7, according to Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry DiTullio. Many checks were for less than $1.

The largest check, worth $44,000, went to Xcel Energy.

Jefferson County spent 97 cents to print and mail each check – even the ones worth a penny -- with the total cost coming to about $200,000.

DiTullio told 9NEWS they cannot use direct deposit for this money because they don't have banking information. Jefferson County could have taken the money off of residents’ next property tax bill, but as DiTullio said, no one will notice that.

Regardless of your individual check’s amount, the county wants you to use it. Money from uncashed checks sits idly in a fund that the county does not have access to. The county’s advice? Put it toward the tip next time you go out to eat.

Many banking apps allow users to take a picture of and upload checks through with smart phones.