DENVER — Sandwiched between the raucous 2018 elections and the sure-to-be can't-miss 2020 elections are the 2019 Denver city elections.

Denverites will go to the polls May 7 and decide on the mayor, city council and several ballot questions.

What races are on the ballot:

Mayor

Auditor

Clerk and Recorder

City Council (two At-Large seats, 11 districts)

What issues are on the ballot:

Denver Airport Minimum Wage Initiative

Denver Internet Initiative

Denver Right to Survive Initiative

Psilocybin Initiative

Let Denver Vote Initiative

Important election dates:

April 15: Ballots begin mailing to active voters, 22-day residency deadline, ballot drop-boxes open across the city

April 29: Vote Centers open

May 7: Election day (vote centers open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

June 4: Run-off election

Voter Service and Polling Locations ( ballot drop-off map ):

• Christ Community Church - 8085 E. Hampden Ave. | Gym

• Denver Elections Division - 200 W. 14th Ave. | Atrium

• Denver Police Department District 3 - 1625 S. University Blvd. | Conference room

• Harvey Park Recreation Center - 2120 S. Tennyson Way | Multipurpose room

• Highland Recreation Center - 2880 N. Osceola St. | Multipurpose room

• Montbello Recreation Center | 15555 E. 53rd Ave. | Multipurpose room

(All locations have drive-thru ballot drop-off locations)

Mobile voting/drop-off locations (address and time):

• Christ Church United Methodist - 690 N. Colorado Blvd. | April 29 & April 30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Barnum Recreation Center - 360 N. Hooker St. | May 1 & May 2, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• La Familia Recreation Center - 65 S. Elati St. | May 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & May 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Swansea Recreation Center - 2650 E. 49th Ave. | May 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & May 7 (election day), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who's running for mayor:

› Lisa Calderón

› Jamie Giellis

› Michael B. Hancock (incumbent)

› Kalyn Rose Heffernan

› Danny Lopez

› Penfield Tate III

The ballot order was finalized in a lot draw on March 13.

Who's running for auditor:

› Timothy O'Brien (incumbent)

Who's running for clerk and recorder:

› Raymon Anthony Doane

› Paul Lopez

› Sarah McCarthy

› Margaret "Peg" Perl

District maps (per Denver Elections):

Who's running for City Council:

Almost 50 people. To see the full list, check out the Denver Elections site.

