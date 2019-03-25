DENVER — With over 450 bills either moving their way through or already having moved through the Colorado Legislature, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff, the passed from the killed, the relevant from the irrelevant.
While it would take a team of likely hundreds to peruse every bill - there are several bills that we've received repeated questions about.
This includes things like the "red flag" bill and oil and gas regulation reform in the state.
In the state House, Dems hold 41 of 65 seats. In the state Senate, Dems hold 19 of 35 seats. Gov. Jared Polis is also a Democrat. With the Democrats in firm control, Republicans have gotten creative in their attempts to slow down their opponents' agenda.
(Note: all Senators and Representatives discussed herein are assumed to be elected to the Colorado General Assembly)
Current bills
EXTREME RISK PROTECTION ORDERS (House Bill 2019-1177)
- The "Red Flag Bill"
- "Concerning creation of an extreme risk protection order, and in connection therewith, making an appropriation."
- Filed during the 2019 Regular Session
- Concerning Courts & Judicial
Prime Sponsors:
- Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Centennial)
- Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver)
- Sen. Lois Court (D-Denver)
- Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood)
STATUS: Introduced >>> Under Consideration (passed House)
PROTECT PUBLIC WELFARE OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS (Senate Bill 2019-181)
- Commonly understood to be Colorado oil and gas regulation reform
- "Concerning additional public welfare protections regarding the conduct of oil and gas operations, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation."
- Filed during the 2019 Regular Session
- Concerning Natural Resources & the Environment
Prime Sponsors:
- Sen. Stephen Fenberg (D-Boulder)
- Sen. Mike Foote (D-Boulder)
- Rep. KC Becker (D-Denver)
- Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-Thornton)
STATUS: Introduced >>> Under Consideration
COMPREHENSIVE HUMAN SEXUALITY EDUCATION (House Bill 2019-1032)
- The "Sex Ed Bill"
- "Concerning comprehensive human sexuality education, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation."
- Filed during the 2019 Regular Session
- Concerning Education & School Finance
Prime Sponsors:
- Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver)
- Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-Thornton)
- Sen. Nancy Todd (D-Aurora)
- Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose)
STATUS: Introduced >>> Under Consideration
