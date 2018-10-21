KUSA — If you're still on the fence about which way to vote on your ballot, the Denver Public Library has a few options to help.

Civics on the Go is a program for casual conversations. Librarians literally hang out in the hallways of the library ready to talk to folks about issues on the ballot.

They are prepared to break down anything from arguments for and against to fiscal notes and how much each ballot measure will cost.

Denver Public Library also has copies of the 2018 State Ballot Information Booklet (Blue Book) and the League of Women Voter guide.

If you're more interested in sources, the library has a workshop called How To Spot Fake News. Librarians show people how to look out for red flags when looking for information. Click or tap here for more information.

