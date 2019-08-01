Tuesday morning was all business for Gov. Jared Polis. Then just the governor-elect, Polis stood outside the Colorado Capitol and was sworn in as the state's 43rd governor.

Tuesday night, however, was time to party. Polis, his partner Marlon Reis, his Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera, former Gov. John Hickenlooper and many more - including pop icon/activist Cyndi Lauper and Denver's own folk hero Nathaniel Rateliff.

The name of the event - Blue Sneaker Ball - is a nod to the sneakers that Polis wore throughout his 2018 campaign. Doors were at 6:30 p.m. and tickets were sold out well ahead of the event.

Inside a packed house, the governor and his supporters celebrated a historic night as Polis became the first openly-gay governor elected to any state in the country. He defeated his Republican opponent Walker Stapleton with 53 percent of the vote.

The governor ran on a progressive liberal campaign focused on a stronger education system, high-quality health care and a focus on renewable energy.

His full agenda, however, will be laid out this Thursday at the State of the State address - which won't be as much a "State of the State" address as an outline for where Polis would like to take Colorado.

Lauper is known for her activism related to LGBTQ issues throughout the country. She's toured many times in the last 15 or so years to help raise awareness for various human rights issues - mostly focusing on the LGBTQ community.

She also encouraged people to vote for Barack Obama in the 2008 election by penning an article in the Huffington Post.

On Tuesday morning, the activist tweeted out her excitement to perform at Polis' inauguration ball.

"I am watching a monumental moment in Colorado," she tweeted. "I am so proud to be performing at the part this evening. Here's to a great new year! Xx"

Rateliff, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, has adopted Denver as his second home. Many Coloradans likely know Rateliff from "Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats" - in addition to whatever show they've seen his group perform at Red Rocks.

Originally, the Polis camp was going to bar all media from the party - but as the governor and others will be speaking, the governor's staff backed off and allowed media to enter the museum - without their cameras.

