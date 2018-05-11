This past Friday, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order meant to limit the use of tobacco products, vaping products and E-Cigarettes by youth."

The executive order touches on smoking near state buildings, health advisories and a push to visit vape retailers more frequently to monitor and prohibit the vape devices being sold to people under the age of 18.

Within the order, Hickenlooper also made several recommendations for the upcoming legislative session. One recommendation is that Colorado lawmakers consider prohibiting the sale of liquid flavors.

That idea is not popular with two vaping industry employees we spoke with today.

“We have to roll with the punches if they actually lock that down, but you know, there is green apple vodka, there are flavored drinks in alcohol,” said Nicholas Diraddo, manager of Colorado Vape and Glass in Denver. “I feel like it kind of still be the same for vaping.”

"I think it is - personally, not speaking for Vapor Core, personally - I find it preposterous,” said Dustin Barnett, CEO and Owner of Vapor Core in Denver. "I think if you have an epidemic like we have in this country, why not use every tool in your tool shed to help end this. If flavors were only something that only children liked, there would be no restaurants."

Both Diraddo and Barnett said vaping is a go-to method for people when they attempt to cut their addiction to nicotine.

Barnett considers the flavors to be a helpful tool. “This industry is meant to get people off addiction,” he said.

For the most part, Diraddo and Barnett said they support the directives in the executive order.

“It doesn’t really phase us, we kind of saw the writing on the wall and knew that this was eventually going to happen,” said Diraddo.

“I believe that in his heart of hearts, Hickenlooper is doing what he thinks is great. I think he has the best intentions in mind, I think he is misinformed though,” said Barnett. “If he didn’t ban flavors I agree with literally everything else that he says and I can speak frankly, thinking that most everyone in this industry believes in the same thing.”

For a more in-depth look at the executive order, visit this link.

© 2018 KUSA-TV