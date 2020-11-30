6 things to watch for in this week's special session

The Colorado General Assembly is taking up legislation to help families and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — When lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday, history will be made all over the place. There will be many firsts in the coming days, from safety precautions to a lack of hands-on involvement by Gov. Jared Polis.

That we know. Colorado Politics looked into its well-worn crystal ball to tell our subscribers what to expect, based on our experience and interviews:

Short and sweet, they say

House and Senate Democrats on Sunday rolled out a preview of the bills covering the seven target areas in the governor's special session call, all tied to COVID-19 relief: housing, food, sales tax relief and direct aid to small business (meaning restaurants, bars and gyms, mostly), child care providers, internet access for low-income K-12 students and more money to the state's disaster emergency fund.

The House calendar shows just two days of scheduled committee hearings; the Senate just one. Expect those seven bills to rip through the process in the minimum three days it takes to pass a bill.

As a reminder: Day 1, a bill is introduced, heard in its committee of reference plus appropriations and on second reading in the first chamber. Day 2: final passage in the first chamber, introduction in the second chamber, along with committee hearings and second reading. Day three: final passage. And it's done.

Leadership has said the session will last at least three days, but they haven't put a cap on the high end, which might help curb the usual posturing and preening in statehouse politics.