Loveland Harley Davidson dealer takes down Confederate flag following complaints

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Confederate flag flying in front of Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson in Loveland on Saturday was removed after the dealership received complaints.
The flag was put up by Lydia's Patches, a vendor that occasionally sells biker paraphernalia and patches, including some with the Confederate emblem, at Thunder Mountain at Crossroads Boulevard and Interstate 25.
Owner Lydia Morgan stood by her right to display the controversial flag under the First Amendment.
"I don't see anything wrong with it," she said. "It's part of my freedom of speech," she said in a brief interview before declining to answer further questions from the Coloradoan. "This is just getting blown out of proportion."
