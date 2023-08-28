x
Local Politics

Tim Hernández to represent Denver's District 4 in Colorado House of Representatives

Hernández was selected on Saturday by a 68-member vacancy committee to represent House District 4 through 2024.
Credit: Hannah Metzger / Colorado Politics
Tim Hernández addresses the vacancy committee after being selected to represent House District 4 in the Colorado House of Representatives on Aug. 26.

DENVER — Chicano activist and teacher Tim Hernández will represent northwest Denver in the state House of Representatives. 

Hernández was selected on Saturday by a 68-member vacancy committee to represent House District 4 through 2024. Hernández will complete the term of former Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who represented House District 4 since 2019 and resigned earlier this month to join the Denver City Council. 

"This is personal for me," Hernández said. "I'm a Northsider. I'm from right here. I grew up in this neighborhood. I know what our struggles are. ... A poor brown kid like me is not supposed to be here. I never envisioned myself being here."

"It's time for the next generation to lead on our Democratic values from a place of lived experiences," he added.  

