Tim Hernández to represent Denver's District 4 in Colorado House of Representatives

DENVER — Chicano activist and teacher Tim Hernández will represent northwest Denver in the state House of Representatives.
Hernández was selected on Saturday by a 68-member vacancy committee to represent House District 4 through 2024. Hernández will complete the term of former Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who represented House District 4 since 2019 and resigned earlier this month to join the Denver City Council.
"This is personal for me," Hernández said. "I'm a Northsider. I'm from right here. I grew up in this neighborhood. I know what our struggles are. ... A poor brown kid like me is not supposed to be here. I never envisioned myself being here."
"It's time for the next generation to lead on our Democratic values from a place of lived experiences," he added.
RELATED: Denver North High School students walk out in support of 'BIPOC teachers for BIPOC students'
