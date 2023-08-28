Tim Hernández to represent Denver's District 4 in Colorado House of Representatives

Hernández was selected on Saturday by a 68-member vacancy committee to represent House District 4 through 2024.

DENVER — Chicano activist and teacher Tim Hernández will represent northwest Denver in the state House of Representatives.

Hernández was selected on Saturday by a 68-member vacancy committee to represent House District 4 through 2024. Hernández will complete the term of former Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who represented House District 4 since 2019 and resigned earlier this month to join the Denver City Council.

"This is personal for me," Hernández said. "I'm a Northsider. I'm from right here. I grew up in this neighborhood. I know what our struggles are. ... A poor brown kid like me is not supposed to be here. I never envisioned myself being here."

"It's time for the next generation to lead on our Democratic values from a place of lived experiences," he added.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.