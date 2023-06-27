Timnath voters approving tall nets ban, which would effectively thwart Top Golf build

The ballot initiative bans fences and nets above 65 feet, much shorter than what's needed for a Top Golf.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIMNATH, Colo. — When a group of people in northern Colorado wanted to stop Top Golf from moving in, they got an initiative on the ballot to ban something the driving range needs just as much as golf balls: really tall nets.

"You can’t ban Top Golf from coming here?" 9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger asked Bill Jenkins, a leader with the Guide Our Growth Timnath group that got the measure on the ballot.

"Absolutely not," he responded.

"But you can ban the nets?"

"Correct," he said.

As of Tuesday evening, voters were approving the initiative that bans all fencing and nets higher than 65 feet, with about 2,300 ballots in favor compared to 1,000 opposed.

People can’t vote on whether to allow a private business to build on the vacant piece of land. So instead, Jenkins' group led a push to get a ballot initiative banning nets and fences at that height.

The nets at the Top Golf in Thornton are much taller than that.

If the initiative officially passes, the law would likely stop Top Golf, and likely only Top Golf, from being able to open in Timnath.

"My understanding is Top Golf requires nets at least 156 feet tall," Jenkins said. "That would preclude them from installing their 156-foot-tall nets and 175-feet-tall poles."

Jenkins points to environmental concerns of birds and bats getting trapped in the tall nets of the driving range. He says bald eagles and blue herons have nests nearby along the Poudre River.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released a report on the environmental impact of the Top Golf in Timnath. It concluded that CPW was “very concerned that this project may negatively impact a variety of species in this area.”

"The concern is the nets could entrap different wildlife, specifically the Great Blue Heron, American Bald Eagle," Jenkins said. "Also, there was concern at night time about bats being caught in the lights because they would feed off the bugs attracted to the lights."

On Tuesday afternoon, Jenkins hoped that he has knocked on enough doors and sent enough mailers out to get support to pass the ballot initiative.

"I just thought it would be a great addition to our community. To have something that people could do that was fun," said Al Lucas as he dropped off his ballot. He voted in favor of the Top Golf development coming to Timnath.

"I’ve been to a lot of Top Golfs in my life and I love them. They’re a nice place for families to go," Lucas said. "It’s more of a family oriented deal. You can go hit some golf balls and have some fun with people and it’s really pretty enjoyable."

The business would be a part of a larger housing and commercial development in the area. Ladera, the company behind the mixed-use plan, said in a statement on Tuesday night that they will respect the voters' choice.

"The Ladera team will abide by the vote and proceed with developing this unique project," the statement said. "The team at Ladera will continue to work to bring a best-in-class development to Timnath. Our belief in this project has not changed."

"Not only would Top Golf be the tallest building in Timnath, it would be the tallest structure north of the Top Golf facility in Thornton probably all the way to the Canadian border," said Jenkins of the proposed Top Golf.

If you shoot straight up north from Timnath, that statement is indeed true. There would be nothing taller between the top golf in Timnath and the Canadian border, passing through towns like Cheyenne and Gillette, WY. In fact, the 175 foot tall poles would be taller than any building in the state of Wyoming.

You can follow the latest election results here.