Tina Peters contacts Mesa County clerk's office despite bond directive saying she can't

Tina Peters is the Mesa County clerk, though she's not allowed to oversee elections or go to work. She's contacting counties, like Mesa, asking for primary recounts.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters appears to be testing the limits of a judge who could send her to jail.

Peters sent an early morning email on Wednesday to nearly all county clerks letting them know she was seeking a hand recount of the primary that she lost last month.

In her effort to become the Republican nominee for Colorado Secretary of State, Peters lost to Pam Anderson by 88,000 votes.

As part of her criminal case, in which Peters faces felony charges for tampering with the county election equipment, she is barred from contacting anyone who works at Mesa County's clerk's office.

Peters sent the early morning email to 62 of Colorado's 64 county clerks, including Mesa County elections director Brandi Bantz (Weld and Fremont Clerks were not included).

"I know you have already by now been advised by the Secretary of State regarding a recount. I am, as a candidate with standing, going forward with that request in selected counties. If you have not already been notified, and if you are on the list of those counties for a hand recount, you will be notified to coordinate the day/time that is mutually agreed upon.

Thank you for your kind cooperation. Please feel free to call with questions or concerns."

That contact with Mesa County could violate the conditions of her bond.

She recently faced a court hearing for a different bond violation.

Last week, Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett quashed an arrest warrant for Peters, who traveled out-of-state without the court's permission.

Peters attended an event in Las Vegas, but did so without the court approving the travel, which is a condition of her bond.

After Peters appeared in court in person, the judge did away with the arrest warrant, saying his general practice is to give second chances.

When contacted about the email, Republican Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark that he was on vacation and will deal with matters when he returns.

Peters and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks also sent hand recount requests to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Hanks lost to Joe O'Dea by 56,000 votes in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

The request was denied because state election rules require a recount to be done in the same manner as the original election and because neither Peters nor Hanks put down a deposit of the estimated $236,279.37 cost of the recount.