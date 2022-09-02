Tina Peters turns herself in, released on bond

Tina Peters turned herself into the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning. She was released on a $500 bond.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in Thursday morning on a misdemeanor warrant, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The warrant was issued after a confrontation between Peters and the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) earlier this week.

According to MCSO, Peters turned herself in around 10:30 a.m., and was soon released on a $500 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 3 at 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Peters was arrested on Tuesday by GJPD as officers were serving a search warrant for Peters' iPad, on which she is suspected of improperly recording a court hearing.

An arrest affidavit said that when officers tried to seize the iPad, people sitting at the table with her started passing around the tablet. Police detained Peters as she allegedly tried to stop an officer from taking the iPad.

"At this point the suspect attempted to kick back with her right leg to strike Officer Tafoya," the affidavit said. "She missed Officer Tafoya's body, but did contact Officer Tafoya's Taser and magazine pouch where they were located on Officer Tafoya's belt. I told the suspect, 'Do not kick! Do you understand!?' Sgt. Church also asked the suspect to 'please relax,' which she yelled, 'No!'"

Officers said when they tried to take Peters across the street to a patrol car, she attempted to "actively resist," going limp and crumbling to the sidewalk.

The affidavit claims Peters accused an officer of working for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"She continued talking about something pertaining to the election as I closed the patrol door, but this was indiscernible as she was almost whispering once in the car," the affidavit said.

Police ultimately released Peters from custody. Officers offered Peters an ambulance after she claimed officers hurt her but she declined.

The affidavit states a district attorney investigator did seize the iPad, though Peters claimed it did not belong to her.

The obstruction charge relates only to Tuesday's incident and not to her alleged involvement in a data security breach involving the county's election equipment. It is also separate from any charges she may face related to filming Monday's hearing for her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, who faces burglary and cybercrime charges.

