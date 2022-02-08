Tina Peters lost by an even greater margin in primary recount

The difference in totals can be attributed to a human interpretation of ballots.

DENVER — Following a recount, Tina Peters netted an even greater loss in Colorado's Republican Secretary of State primary race.

All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4.

According to Matt Crane, the director of the County Clerks Association, Peters gained four votes in the recount process. The winner of the original primary count, former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, gained seven votes.

Ultimately, Peters lost to Anderson by three more votes than before -- 88,581 instead of 88,578.

The difference in totals can be attributed to a human interpretation of ballots that require more scrutiny. If a ballot has an extra mark, for example, the voting machines will flag that ballot, which will then be examined by two people of opposing affiliations. They must agree on that voter's likely intention before the ballot can be counted.

Peters had to come up with the $255,000 needed for the recount. About 4,800 people, mostly from outside of Colorado, sent her donations following two appearances on a webcast run by Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump.

Peters gained more in donations after losing the primary race than she did before.

Anderson will go on to face the Democratic incumbent, current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, in November's general election.

Peters currently remains the clerk and recorder in Mesa County, though she is not allowed to report to work or contact the office because of felony charges related to a security breach of Dominion Voting Systems equipment in her county.