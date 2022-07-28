Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested

Peters has said she "reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred" in the June primary, which she lost to Pam Anderson.

DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved.

Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race.

Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June primary by 88,000 votes, giving Peters the GOP spot on the November ballot. Anderson is set to face current Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) in the general election.

Peters has said she wanted a hand recount, but Colorado election rules state a recount must be completed in the same manner as the original ballot tabulation. A machine recount will now go forward and must be completed by Aug. 4.

Peters is candid about her distrust of Dominion Voting Systems machines, and earlier this month, she said she had "reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred" in the primary.

Peters also currently faces several felony charges related to a security breach of Mesa County's voting machines in 2020.

Recently, Peters contacted county clerks across the state about hand recounts in their offices. That process included emailing the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office. While she still holds the title of clerk, Peters is forbidden from contacting the office because of a protection order and bond conditions.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office also said Thursday that a recount has been approved for Lynda Zamora Wilson. Wilson lost the state Senate race to Sen. Paul Lundeen in Monument. Wilson owed about $20,800 for a recount in that race.

Candidates must pay for a requested recount if the margin of loss is more than .05%. Neither of these races ended that closely.