US agriculture secretary to visit southwestern Colorado

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is planning a visit to Colorado.

DURANGO, Colo. — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Colorado this week.

Vilsack will visit Durango where he will attend a wildfire discussion as well as Fort Lewis College's commencement ceremony, according to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA said Vilsack will host a wildfire conversation Thursday afternoon where he will announce a "major investment" through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to expand natural and other wildfire barriers in Colorado and the western United States.

On Saturday, Vilsack will deliver the keynote address at Fort Lewis College’s annual commencement ceremony in Durango.

The USDA said Vilsack will congratulate the class of 2023 on their graduation, celebrate students' accomplishments, and highlight the opportunities that lie ahead.

Vilsack last traveled Colorado in March when he visited a school in Weld County.

