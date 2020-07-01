DENVER — The city's public safety director, Troy Riggs, told staff Monday that he will be leaving his post by the end of January.

Kelli Christiansen, spokesperson for the city, said Riggs told staff that he’s leaving for another opportunity.

His exact leave date is still being worked out, Christiansen said.

Denver's website says the executive director is the highest authority in the Department of Public Safety and provides oversight, leadership and guidance to each of the divisions through their leadership teams.

The executive director's office is responsible for issuing fair and unbiased discipline decisions on behalf of police, fire and sheriff departments, the website says.

Riggs would have been the city's public safety director for two years in February.

He was a police chief and director of public safety in Indianapolis, police chief and assistant city manager in Corpus Christi, Texas, and also served as a police officer for 20 years, according to the city's website.

Christiansen said the announcement caught them off-guard.

