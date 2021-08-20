Trump confirms he 'single-handedly' picked Alabama for Space Command

Former President Trump said he alone chose to uproot the command from Colorado Springs and move it to Huntsville, Ala.

DENVER — Former President Donald Trump on Friday told a radio show he "single-handedly" picked Alabama as the new home for U.S. Space Command, confirming a January Gazette report and drawing fire from Colorado politicians and retired generals worried that the move could disrupt America's defense of military satellites.

Speaking to "Rick and Bubba," an Alabama-based syndicated talk show, Trump said he alone chose to uproot the command from Colorado Springs and move it to Huntsville, Ala.

"I single-handedly said 'let's go to Alabama,'" Trump said, contradicting Pentagon statements that Huntsville was picked by a nonpartisan process that weighed Colorado Springs and other suitors for the command independently.

In the radio interview, Trump conflated the command — which oversees military missions in space for all armed services — with the new Space Force, a separate armed service for satellite troops.

The interview came ahead of an appearance by Trump Saturday night at an Alabama campaign-style rally that was expected to draw thousands of supporters.

