'MAGA Drag' caravan drives through Denver metro area

DENVER — Hundreds of vehicles waving American flags and flags in support of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday morning at Bandimere Speedway for a "MAGA Drag" caravan around the Denver metro area.
The intended route of the caravan was:
- Start at Bandimere Speedway
- Eastbound on C-470 to Interstate 25
- Northbound on I-25 to Interstate 70
- Westbound on I-70 to Golden
The endpoint was planned to be the Dirty Dogs Roadhouse at 17999 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, according to a flier publicizing the event.
A website for the national event says the purpose was to organize rolling flag parade caravans, circling highways in a "big ol' heap of old-fashioned American patriotism."
The Colorado event had listed several meetup points around the state where participants could go and then drive together to Bandimere.
