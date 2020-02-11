x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local Politics

'MAGA Drag' caravan drives through Denver metro area

Hundreds of vehicles gathered for the event at Bandimere Speedway on Sunday morning.

DENVER — Hundreds of vehicles waving American flags and flags in support of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday morning at Bandimere Speedway for a "MAGA Drag" caravan around the Denver metro area.

The intended route of the caravan was:

  • Start at Bandimere Speedway
  • Eastbound on C-470 to Interstate 25
  • Northbound on I-25 to Interstate 70
  • Westbound on I-70 to Golden

The endpoint was planned to be the Dirty Dogs Roadhouse at 17999 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, according to a flier publicizing the event.

A website for the national event says the purpose was to organize rolling flag parade caravans, circling highways in a "big ol' heap of old-fashioned American patriotism."

The Colorado event had listed several meetup points around the state where participants could go and then drive together to Bandimere.

RELATED: Haven't registered? Haven't voted? Don't worry, you can still get it all done up until 7 p.m. Tuesday

RELATED: Caravan urges Coloradans to 'Get Out the Vote'

RELATED: A look at Colorado's ballot returns as we enter the last weekend before Election Day 2020

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 