'MAGA Drag' caravan drives through Denver metro area

Hundreds of vehicles gathered for the event at Bandimere Speedway on Sunday morning.

DENVER — Hundreds of vehicles waving American flags and flags in support of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday morning at Bandimere Speedway for a "MAGA Drag" caravan around the Denver metro area.

The intended route of the caravan was:

Start at Bandimere Speedway

Eastbound on C-470 to Interstate 25

Northbound on I-25 to Interstate 70

Westbound on I-70 to Golden

The endpoint was planned to be the Dirty Dogs Roadhouse at 17999 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, according to a flier publicizing the event.

A website for the national event says the purpose was to organize rolling flag parade caravans, circling highways in a "big ol' heap of old-fashioned American patriotism."

The Colorado event had listed several meetup points around the state where participants could go and then drive together to Bandimere.

Commuter Alert!

Heavy congestion near C470 and Morrison Rd due to Trump rally. — Morrison Police Department (CO) (@MorrisonPolice) November 1, 2020