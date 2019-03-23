KUSA - There are two Coloradans on the House Judiciary Committee, which Attorney General William Barr will be advising on the content of Robert Mueller's long-awaited Russia investigation "as early as this weekend."

Mueller turned over his long-awaited final report on Friday.

According to a Justice Department official, he is not recommending any further indictments in the Russia investigation. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the confidential recommendation.

RELATED: Mueller ends Russia-Trump investigation; no new indictments

RELATED: Mueller Probe: Who and what you need to know

The Justice Department said Mueller delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr, who will now review the report and relay the conclusions to the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) are both members of the House Judiciary Committee.

Barr said in his letter to the members of those committees he could be ready to advise them on the report as soon as this weekend.

Other Colorado lawmakers have started to call for the report to be made public.

Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Colorado) said in a statement, "Special Counsel Robert Mueller has so far appeared to be very thorough in his investigation. I have voted in support of making his findings as public as is legally possible and will continue looking into the report as it becomes available.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colorado) agreed, tweeting in part "The American people deserve to know the full truth, not just a summary."

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) issued the following statement: “The American people deserve transparency. Last week, I voted to make the Mueller report public and I hope Attorney General Barr does the right thing and releases the report. Restoring faith in our democracy begins and ends with transparency."

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) said that it's his impression that there was no collusion between Pres. Trump and Russia during the 2016 election: "I join the majority of Americans that are glad to see this investigation come to an end after two years and an enormous expense to taxpayers. Attorney General Barr’s report that there will be no new indictments confirms what most of us knew all along, that there was never any collusion with Russia and the President. I am looking forward to Congress being fully briefed on the findings of this report, to include the burden of cost to the taxpayers.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark