Undocumented, temporary residents can now schedule DMV appointments online

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said appointments can be scheduled at eight locations throughout the state.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that temporary legal and undocumented residents can now schedule appointments online to receive or renew a driver's license.

CDMV said Colorado Road and Community Safety Act appointments can be made starting Saturday at eight driver's license offices: Alamosa, Durango, Fort Morgan, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Lamar, Montrose and Pueblo.

An appointment can be scheduled at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Previously, the DMV said appointments could only be scheduled by calling 303-205-2335 or through one of the DMV's nonprofit partners.

Undocumented residents must schedule an appointment to start the process of obtaining a license, instruction permit or identification card, while temporarily legal residents can schedule an appointment at any driver's license office, the DMV said.

All driver's license offices are open only for those who make appointments.

The DMV requires anyone visiting a driver's license office to wear a face covering, have their temperature taken and answer a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the DMV office or any other state office.

The state DMV is currently not conducting drive tests and said anyone who wants to apply for a first-time license should reach out to a driving school for testing.