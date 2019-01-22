Colorado has paid out more than $100,000 in unemployment benefits to federal workers left without a paycheck by the partial U.S. government shutdown, a state official said Friday.

As the shutdown approached the end of its fourth week, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment told Colorado Politics that slightly more than 10 percent of the state's eligible federal workers and contractors have filed unemployment claims, bringing the total filed by Friday afternoon to more than 2,400.

That number could climb sharply in coming weeks after a Friday announcement that Gov. Jared Polis had issued an emergency rule expanding unemployment eligibility to an additional 8,000 federal workers who have been working without pay since the shutdown began on Dec. 22.

Prior to the new rule taking effect, only furloughed federal workers and contractors have been able to file jobless claims in Colorado, while those required to work through the shutdown couldn't.

Federal workers affected by the shutdown — already the longest in the nation's history — have accounted for about 20 percent of the state's total jobless claims this month, said Cher Haavind, the state labor department's director of government and public relations.

